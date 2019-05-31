Apple Is Reportedly Going To Shutdown iTunes

According to Bloomberg, Apple is getting ready to shutdown the service that has given users a way to purchase music, watch movies, shows, and listens to podcasts. iTunes will be going away and will be replaced by a trio of apps for Music, TV, & Podcasts. While iPod & iPad users have already had access to such apps Mac & Macbook computer users will now be able to utilize them as well.

end of an era... RIP iTunes --https://t.co/4ok78i2bFP — Genius (@Genius) May 31, 2019

The end of iTunes has long been rumored due to dwindling digital download sales. On Monday (June 3rd) the end of iTunes will become official at announcement in San Jose & the replacement apps will be announced.

Apple also did just release their first iPod since 2015 earlier this week.

