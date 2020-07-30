Apple Employees To Work From Home Until At Least Early 2021

In the same week that Google announced that employees would continue to work from home through July of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple employees will work from home until at least early 2021. Apple had previously asked employees to return to in-office in late May.

JUST IN: Apple employees in the U.S. will continue to work from home until early 2021, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.



More than 12,000 employees normally report to work at Apple Park, the company’s “spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino. https://t.co/XjY2VcscG2 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 30, 2020

This means that 12,000 employees who work at the company's Cupertino HQ will be working from home likely for at least the next six months.

In San Francisco, Twitter & Square employees can work from home for good and in Menlo Park Facebook has put plans in place for established employees to work remotely for good.

Bay Area rent prices have been dropping as tech workers move to cheaper areas as remote work continues for the forseeable future.