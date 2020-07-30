Apple Employees To Work From Home Until At Least Early 2021

CEO Tim Cook has announced

July 30, 2020
Dallas
Apple logo

(Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

In the same week that Google announced that employees would continue to work from home through July of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple employees will work from home until at least early 2021. Apple had previously asked employees to return to in-office in late May. 

This means that 12,000 employees who work at the company's Cupertino HQ will be working from home likely for at least the next six months.

In San Francisco, Twitter & Square employees can work from home for good and in Menlo Park Facebook has put plans in place for established employees to work remotely for good.

Bay Area rent prices have been dropping as tech workers move to cheaper areas as remote work continues for the forseeable future.

