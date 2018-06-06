Antioch Aims To Get It's 'Swagger Back' With Hiring Of Image Consultant

The mayor of Antioch wants to help the city gets it's 'swagger back' with the hiring of an image consultant to help rebrand the city.

The city is hoping to change the narrative that the place is unsafe and not interesting so the consultant has begun holding public conversations with Antioch residents this week.

Antioch has also bolstered its police force and has a new BART extension that are positives for the city in the 925.

It's currently unclear what the "rebrand" will entail, but the mayor & residents hope to make Antioch a cool Bay Area destination.