New Anthony Bourdain Travel Guide Due Out This Fall
Prior to his death in 2018, Anthony Bourdain had been working on a travel guide that showcases his favorite places to visit, where to stay, what to eat when you're there & the best time to go to each place.
Anthony Bourdain's unpublished travel guide will be released this fall https://t.co/NrhPJHTJAy pic.twitter.com/SKShxVm7LZ— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) January 16, 2020
It's called 'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide' & it was finished by Bourdain's colleague & previous collaborator, Laurie Woolever. The guide will also feature stories from members of Bourdain's family, friends, and several celebrities.
The guide is due out October 13th, but you can pre-order it now.
Don't be surprised if San Francisco is mentioned in the guide as it was one of Bourdain's favorite cities.
Some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite places in San Francisco.— Riya (@loislane28) June 8, 2018
-- Swan Oyster Depot
-- House of Prime Rib
-- Tadich Grill
-- Red's Java House
-- King of Noodles
--Toronado Pub
-- Sam's on North Beach
-- Sinbad's Pier2 Restaurant (doesn't exist anymore)