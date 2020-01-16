New Anthony Bourdain Travel Guide Due Out This Fall

Prior to his death in 2018, Anthony Bourdain had been working on a travel guide that showcases his favorite places to visit, where to stay, what to eat when you're there & the best time to go to each place.

Anthony Bourdain's unpublished travel guide will be released this fall https://t.co/NrhPJHTJAy pic.twitter.com/SKShxVm7LZ — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) January 16, 2020

It's called 'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide' & it was finished by Bourdain's colleague & previous collaborator, Laurie Woolever. The guide will also feature stories from members of Bourdain's family, friends, and several celebrities.

The guide is due out October 13th, but you can pre-order it now.

Don't be surprised if San Francisco is mentioned in the guide as it was one of Bourdain's favorite cities.