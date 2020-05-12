Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Returning To Streaming Services

All 12 seasons of Anthony Bourdain's series 'Parts Unknown' will return to streaming services around the world as it comes to HBO Max in the U.S. starting May 27th and to Netflix for everyone else on June 1st.

Buzzed Anthony Bourdain will be back with HBO Max in May, but wish it was here sooner @hbomax — Michael Long (@MichaelLong703) April 2, 2020

The 12 seasons span from 2013 to the time of Bourdain's passing in 2018.

Bourdain loved San Francisco and many city spots are likely to be featured in his travel guide due out in October.