Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Returning To Streaming Services
All 12 seasons
May 12, 2020
All 12 seasons of Anthony Bourdain's series 'Parts Unknown' will return to streaming services around the world as it comes to HBO Max in the U.S. starting May 27th and to Netflix for everyone else on June 1st.
The 12 seasons span from 2013 to the time of Bourdain's passing in 2018.
Bourdain loved San Francisco and many city spots are likely to be featured in his travel guide due out in October.
Some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite places in San Francisco.— Riya (@loislane28) June 8, 2018
-- Swan Oyster Depot
-- House of Prime Rib
-- Tadich Grill
-- Red's Java House
-- King of Noodles
--Toronado Pub
-- Sam's on North Beach
-- Sinbad's Pier2 Restaurant (doesn't exist anymore)