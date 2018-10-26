Annual Roaming Dance-O-Ween Party Returns Halloween Night In SF

A yearly San Francisco tradition returns for 2018 as Dance-O-Ween kicks off at the 16th St. & Mission BART plaza at 8:30 PM on Halloween night.

You're expected to show up in costume & prepared to go on a roaming dance party through the City. The "giant dancing blob" will roam the streets with a constant stream of music, singalongs, and dancing.

For more keep up with the Facebook event page.