Annual Roaming Dance-O-Ween Party Returns Halloween Night In SF
October 26, 2018
A yearly San Francisco tradition returns for 2018 as Dance-O-Ween kicks off at the 16th St. & Mission BART plaza at 8:30 PM on Halloween night.
I don't wear thirteens but I do turn it up to 11. Baby's first Halloween was one for the books #danceoween #thrillainmanila #partyspeakersofinstagram
You're expected to show up in costume & prepared to go on a roaming dance party through the City. The "giant dancing blob" will roam the streets with a constant stream of music, singalongs, and dancing.
Happy Danceoween from a everyone's favorite dancing cow @silverthread5 #danceoween #danceoween2k17 #dancingcow
