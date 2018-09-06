Urban Burning Man Experience Returns To San Francisco In October

Looking for the Burning Man experience without having to spend a week in the desert? Well, the annual San Francisco Decompression brings the Burning Man experience to San Francisco in October.

The "return of Black Top City" will happen Saturday October 20th at San Francisco's Potrero Power Station (420 23rd St.) from 2 PM - 2 AM. It's described as the famous Black Rock City meeting a block party. There will be "art, mutant vehicles, theme camps, inner- and deep-playa, performance, and discovery."

Tickets are $$30 in advance, or $35 at the door. Kids 12 & under are free.

To grab tix head here.