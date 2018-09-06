Urban Burning Man Experience Returns To San Francisco In October
Looking for the Burning Man experience without having to spend a week in the desert? Well, the annual San Francisco Decompression brings the Burning Man experience to San Francisco in October.
Decompression 2017 #sfdecompression #burningman #thebouncecar #artcar #pier70 #music #dancing #teslacoil #electricity #beats #sf #urban #bounce #lights #october #fun #djs #bouncin #blacktopcity #instamood
The "return of Black Top City" will happen Saturday October 20th at San Francisco's Potrero Power Station (420 23rd St.) from 2 PM - 2 AM. It's described as the famous Black Rock City meeting a block party. There will be "art, mutant vehicles, theme camps, inner- and deep-playa, performance, and discovery."
SF Decompression, aka Black Top City, went down on October 14—a Saturday, which was unusual for the event. Here are some scenes from the party. | Photos by Philip Safarik | #burningman #brc #blackrockcity #sfdecompression
Tickets are $$30 in advance, or $35 at the door. Kids 12 & under are free.
To grab tix head here.
Is it just me or were there a lot of dragons this year? --#. . . . . . . . . . . . . #SF #sanfrancisco #sfdecompression #burningman #art #dragon #khalisi #red #reunion #pretty #sanfranciscodecompression #dance #Eyes #burners #burningman2017 #burningman