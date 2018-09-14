Annual Black Tie Beach Party At Ocean Beach This Sunday

It's that time of year again for Improv Everywhere's annual Black Tie Beach Party at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. It's when people get all dressed up and jump into the cold ocean water.

The event is 12 PM - 5 PM & this year's theme is 'bring on the color'. The location provided is Ocean Beach parking lot along the Great Highway (between Lincoln Avenue and Fulton).

Men are encouraged to wear black, or white tuxes & women are encouraged to wear long evening gowns of any color. It is requested that you do not a wedding dress to the event.

#blacktiebeachparty with Dolphina A post shared by Noah (@noahisflying) on Aug 26, 2014 at 12:24pm PDT

