Annual Black Tie Beach Party At Ocean Beach This Sunday
It's that time of year again for Improv Everywhere's annual Black Tie Beach Party at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. It's when people get all dressed up and jump into the cold ocean water.
So excited to go to the 3rd annual (and my second) #blacktiebeachparty again today!!! You should come too, because it's probably the best thing to do with your Sunday :)
The event is 12 PM - 5 PM & this year's theme is 'bring on the color'. The location provided is Ocean Beach parking lot along the Great Highway (between Lincoln Avenue and Fulton).
Group pic, still missing a bunch of people! #blacktiebeachparty #sf
Men are encouraged to wear black, or white tuxes & women are encouraged to wear long evening gowns of any color. It is requested that you do not a wedding dress to the event.
For more, head to Fun Cheap SF.