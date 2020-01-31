Animal Sanctuary Seeks Volunteers To Cuddle With Pigs

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is in South Carolina. So you'll have to get there, but it's worth it. Why? Because the animal sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help socialize, talk to, and feed pigs that they rescued from for a very bad hoarding situation in Kentucky.

The goal is to socialize the 100, or so pigs to prepare them for adoption.

The director of the farm wants to remind people that pigs are easier to house-train than dogs and it makes them prime animals for adoption.

If you're already planning your trip to help out in South Carolina you can sign up to volunteer here.