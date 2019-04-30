Angels And Airwaves Return With New Song + Announce First Bay Area Show In 7 Years

April 30, 2019
Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves have released a new song called "Rebel Girl" & have announced their first tour in 7 years. The band will play The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday night September 30th.

Excited to announce our new single, “Rebel Girl”, + our first live shows in 7 years! Tickets & VIP packages on sale this Friday, May 3rd at 12pm local. Dates and Info at www.angelsandairwaves.com. Hear Rebel Girl now. Link in bio.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday May 3rd at 10AM here.

You can hear "Rebel Girl" below:

DeLonge will also be part of a 6-part History Channel series on UFOs, which premieres in May.

