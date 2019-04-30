Angels And Airwaves Return With New Song + Announce First Bay Area Show In 7 Years

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves have released a new song called "Rebel Girl" & have announced their first tour in 7 years. The band will play The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday night September 30th.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday May 3rd at 10AM here.

You can hear "Rebel Girl" below:

Video of Angels &amp; Airwaves - Rebel Girl

DeLonge will also be part of a 6-part History Channel series on UFOs, which premieres in May.