Amy's Vegan Fast Food Restaurants Prep Openings In Marin And SFO

April 2, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Rachel Orozco

Categories: 
Food & Drink

Petaluma's Amy's Kitchen made big news in 2015 with the opening of their first vegetarian & vegan drive-thru in Rohnert Park. Now two more locations are expected to open. One will be at 5839 Paradise Drive in Corte Madera right off of 101 in the spot previously occupied by Marin County's last Denny's. The other is expected to open in SFO's revamped Terminal 1 this summer.

Everything on Amy's menu from the burgers to the fries to the shakes can be made vegan. The SFO location will also have expanded breakfast options. As for the Corte Madera location it will be 4,125 sq. ft. with a 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor patio & hopes are that it will open by year's end.

We’ve got something for every type of eater. #AmysDriveThru #AllergenFriendly #SpecialDiets

A post shared by Amy's Drive Thru (@amysdrivethru) on

To see everything on Amy's menu head here.

Happy 4th of July! Serving up American classics with high-quality, organic ingredients all day until 9pm. #AmysDriveThru #IndependenceDay #WereOpen #RohnertPark

A post shared by Amy's Drive Thru (@amysdrivethru) on

Tags: 
Amys Drive-Thru
Marin
SFO