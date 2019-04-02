Amy's Vegan Fast Food Restaurants Prep Openings In Marin And SFO

Petaluma's Amy's Kitchen made big news in 2015 with the opening of their first vegetarian & vegan drive-thru in Rohnert Park. Now two more locations are expected to open. One will be at 5839 Paradise Drive in Corte Madera right off of 101 in the spot previously occupied by Marin County's last Denny's. The other is expected to open in SFO's revamped Terminal 1 this summer.

The last Denny's in Marin demolished to make way for vegetarian eatery https://t.co/eXUwClWFWW pic.twitter.com/6YS65A8mET — SFGate (@SFGate) April 2, 2019

Everything on Amy's menu from the burgers to the fries to the shakes can be made vegan. The SFO location will also have expanded breakfast options. As for the Corte Madera location it will be 4,125 sq. ft. with a 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor patio & hopes are that it will open by year's end.

