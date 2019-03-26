Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph's 'Wine Country' Comedy Hits Netflix In May

March 26, 2019
In the spring of 2018 we got word that Amy Poehler was working on a comedy in the Napa Valley with the likes of Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey. Now we know that film based on the cast's actual Wine Country adventures will hit Netflix on May 10, 2019.

Poehler's directorial debut might sound a bit like 'The Hangover' films when the plot is about a trip to Napa Valley that goes off the rails, but co-star Ana Gasteyer wants people to know that this film is a different beast from those male-driven comedies. 

For more on 'Wine Country' read Poehler & Rudolph's latest interview with Vanity Fair about the film.

