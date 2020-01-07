Amtrak Offering BOGO Train Tickets Across The U.S.
Amtrak is kicking off 2020 a deal that let's you buy a ticket and bring a friend with you for free. They're offering BOGO deals on journeys around the country for travel happening between February 1, 2020 & June 12, 2020.
Flash sale! Buy one coach or sleeper ticket and get one free, so you can bring a travel buddy at no extra cost.— Amtrak (@Amtrak) January 7, 2020
Among the routes with offers for BOGO coach, or sleeper tickets are the California Zephyr (daily train running between Oakland & Chicago) & Coast Starlight (between Seattle & LA).
Thrillist is reporting prices for trips from Emeryville to Salt Lake City as low as $105 and Seattle to Oakland for $114.
Some other cheap deals include trips from Portland to LA, LA to Albquerque, & New York to Chicago.
For more head to Amtrak's website.