Amtrak Offering BOGO Train Tickets Across The U.S.

Amtrak is kicking off 2020 a deal that let's you buy a ticket and bring a friend with you for free. They're offering BOGO deals on journeys around the country for travel happening between February 1, 2020 & June 12, 2020.

Flash sale! Buy one coach or sleeper ticket and get one free, so you can bring a travel buddy at no extra cost. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) January 7, 2020

Among the routes with offers for BOGO coach, or sleeper tickets are the California Zephyr (daily train running between Oakland & Chicago) & Coast Starlight (between Seattle & LA).

Thrillist is reporting prices for trips from Emeryville to Salt Lake City as low as $105 and Seattle to Oakland for $114.

Some other cheap deals include trips from Portland to LA, LA to Albquerque, & New York to Chicago.

For more head to Amtrak's website.