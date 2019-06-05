Amtrak Flash Sale Gets You Buy-One-Get-One-Free Train Tickets Across The Country

Have a friend, or family member you want to travel the country with? You do? OK, then you might be interested in Amtrak's current flash sale that let's you buy one train ticket & get the second free when you reserve a room together. The sale goes through June 10th & works for trips from August 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020. You'll also need to use the code "V540".

Who says you can't wake up at your destination feeling refreshed?! Book now through 6/10 to save on the cost of an entire fare when you share a roomette or bedroom. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) June 4, 2019

Among the trips for two you can make are Seattle to Oakland (for $305) & Emeryville to Salt Lake City (for $236). On these trips your seats in these rooms can convert to beds and often meals are provided. Roomettes and bedrooms also include bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, bedside storage, outlets, and a fold-down table.

For all the trips you can make & for more details head to Amtrak's website.