Amoeba To Reopen San Francisco Record Store Next Week

September 10, 2020
For the first time since shutting down in mid-March due to shelter in place orders, Amoeba Music's San Francisco location will reopen for in-store record shopping on Thursday September 17th. They'll be open Thursdays - Sundays from 11 AM - 7 PM on Haight St.

--We are happy to announce that Amoeba San Francisco is reopening on Thursday, September 17th! ⌚️Starting 9/17, Amoeba SF will have new temporary store hours: Thursday – Sunday, 11am – 7pm. We will be closed Monday – Wednesday. The buy counter will have the same hours. --COVID-19 cases in SF have improved, however cases in Alameda County are still spiking and @Amoebaberkeley will remain closed for now. ❤️More info on Amoeba.com. #AmoebaSF #AmoebaMusic

A post shared by Amoeba San Francisco (@amoebasf) on

Face coverings are required in Amoeba like any other business in the Bay Area. The Berkeley location will remain closed for now.

The company's GoFundMe page is still seeking another $107,000 to help stay afloat and their original Hollywood location announced in April that it would not be reopening.

