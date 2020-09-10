Amoeba To Reopen San Francisco Record Store Next Week

For the first time since shutting down in mid-March due to shelter in place orders, Amoeba Music's San Francisco location will reopen for in-store record shopping on Thursday September 17th. They'll be open Thursdays - Sundays from 11 AM - 7 PM on Haight St.

Face coverings are required in Amoeba like any other business in the Bay Area. The Berkeley location will remain closed for now.

The company's GoFundMe page is still seeking another $107,000 to help stay afloat and their original Hollywood location announced in April that it would not be reopening.