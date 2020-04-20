Amoeba Music Starts GoFundMe To Survive Coronavirus Closure

Bay Area-based record store Amoeba Music is asking for help from music fans to get through this difficult time. On Monday they posted a GoFundMe page seeking $400,000 to help pay their 400 employees, contribute to cash resources needed for the brand's immediate future and to allow Amoeba to continue operations.

The company's two Bay Area stores in San Francisco & Berkeley as well as their Los Angeles store have been closed since Mid-March after the statewide shelter in place order began & their main way to generate income is currently gone. Noting that bills are stacking up and that they can't rely on federal loans to pull through they've been put in a position where they've had to ask for help.

For more head to Amoeba's GoFundMe.