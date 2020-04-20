Amoeba Music Starts GoFundMe To Survive Coronavirus Closure
Amoeba needs your help to get through this
Bay Area-based record store Amoeba Music is asking for help from music fans to get through this difficult time. On Monday they posted a GoFundMe page seeking $400,000 to help pay their 400 employees, contribute to cash resources needed for the brand's immediate future and to allow Amoeba to continue operations.
Amoeba is a place where music fans of all ages and backgrounds find community and music reigns supreme. We have weathered many storms since we opened our first store 30 years ago in Berkeley, CA, but we don’t know that we can get through COVID-19. Our stores have been closed since mid-March and remain closed indefinitely. ~So we are humbly asking for your help.~ The funds raised from this GoFundMe campaign will go directly to help with our immediate future and take care of our staff of over 400; to allow Amoeba to continue. You have supported us all these years and we are forever grateful. If you can let others know about this campaign, that would be deeply appreciated as well. <3 The GoFundMe link is in our bio or go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amoeba-music-needs-help-to-survive #AmoebaMusic #AmoebaSF #saveAmoeba
The company's two Bay Area stores in San Francisco & Berkeley as well as their Los Angeles store have been closed since Mid-March after the statewide shelter in place order began & their main way to generate income is currently gone. Noting that bills are stacking up and that they can't rely on federal loans to pull through they've been put in a position where they've had to ask for help.
For more head to Amoeba's GoFundMe.