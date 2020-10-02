Amoeba Music's Berkeley location to reopen October 15th

After closing in mid-March Amoeba Music's Telegraph Ave. location in Berkeley will reopen to the public on Thursday October 15th. This comes after the San Francisco Amoeba location reopened on September 17th.

Customers will be required to wear face coverings at all times and hours will be limited to 11AM - 7PM Thursdays - Sundays.

Expect other health protocols to be in place such as limiting the amount of customers in the record store at a time and an increased amount of sanitation stations.