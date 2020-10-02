Amoeba Music's Berkeley location to reopen October 15th
After a nearly 7 month closure
After closing in mid-March Amoeba Music's Telegraph Ave. location in Berkeley will reopen to the public on Thursday October 15th. This comes after the San Francisco Amoeba location reopened on September 17th.
What’s that? Some good news in 2020? Yes! We are super stoked to announce that Amoeba Berkeley will be reopening our doors on Thursday, October 15th! . Temporary limited hours of Thurs-Sun 11am-7pm, closed Mon-Wed. . Masks covering mouths AND noses are mandatory while in the store.
Customers will be required to wear face coverings at all times and hours will be limited to 11AM - 7PM Thursdays - Sundays.
Expect other health protocols to be in place such as limiting the amount of customers in the record store at a time and an increased amount of sanitation stations.