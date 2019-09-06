America's White Claw Supply Is Running Out: Report

(Via WYCD)

A problem is bubbling up for the nation's top hard seltzer brand.

Turns out there are some laws for White Claws.

CNN reports that there is a national shortage of White Claws in America.

"We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300-percent this summer, compared to last year.

The company told CNN Business that it's working to increase their supply, but there is no exact time frame for when shelves will be fully restocked.