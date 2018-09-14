America's Largest Pet Adoption Event To Be Held This Weekend In Pleasanton

September 14, 2018
The 8th annual Bay Area Pet Fair is coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Saturday & Sunday.

Tens of thousands are expected at the fair, which will feature adoptable pets from more than 80 local shelters. You'll have more than 2,000 adoptable pets to choose from.

The fair is from 10 AM - 5 PM each day this weekend & parking & admission are free.

