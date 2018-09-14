America's Largest Pet Adoption Event To Be Held This Weekend In Pleasanton

The 8th annual Bay Area Pet Fair is coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Saturday & Sunday.

There's still time to register for the largest pet festival and adoption event in North America: the Bay Area Pet Fair by @petfoodexpress! I'll be there this weekend on the 15th and 16th. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/O3V7MpsPy9 pic.twitter.com/8VTAojBZmk — Jackson Galaxy (@JacksonGalaxy) September 10, 2018

Tens of thousands are expected at the fair, which will feature adoptable pets from more than 80 local shelters. You'll have more than 2,000 adoptable pets to choose from.

The fair is from 10 AM - 5 PM each day this weekend & parking & admission are free.