America's Largest Gathering Of Shibas Is Happening In San Francisco This Sunday

Last weekend there was the summer edition of Norcal Corgi Con in San Francisco. This weekend there's the largest gathering of shibas in the United States in San Francisco. From 10AM - 4PM on Sunday June 23rd over 100 shiba inus are expected to gather for a Shiba party at Orange Memorial Park.

Shiba fanatics will not be required to own their own shiba to attend the party & picnic, which also happens to be a great place to learn more about the breed with the dogs & owners themselves.

Expect all kinds of shiba contests, a rescue parade, a toy grab, a silent auction, a potluck, and shiba memorabilia.

Some rules for the event:

ALL dogs MUST be on a leash AT ALL TIMES!

No smoking anywhere in the park

No alcoholic beverages are allowed at the park

If you are interested in attending please RSVP Jacey Holden at JHolden@JPS.net so that they can get a proper headcount. For more head to DoTheBay.