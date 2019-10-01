America's First Cannabis Cafe Is Now Open In Southern California

We told you back in July that the country's first cannabis cafe was set to open in southern California and Lowell Farms Cafe is now open in West Hollywood.

The open-air restaurant, called Lowell Farms, offers cannabis cuisine and a smoking area. I's located at 1201 N. La Brea Ave.

A local synagogue, Congregation Kol Ami, were against the project near La Brea and Lexington Avenues fearing that people walking near the cafe would get a contact high. They are situated across the street from the cafe.

While California law prohibits kitchens from infusing foods with cannabis, the cafe will offer pairings of it with menu items. You'll also find cannabis beverages, vaporizer pens, dabs and much more to go along with menu items like vegan nachos, pulled pork & crispy chicken sandwiches, milk shakes, & much more.

Alcohol will not be sold at Lowell Farms Cafe. For a look inside head to Eater.