American Idol Auditions Coming To San Jose

'American Idol' is gearing up for another season with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan and you can be part of it. None of the actual judges will be on hand, but the first step in the audition process is coming to San Jose with show producers on Friday September 6th.

The auditions will be held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center (408 Almaden Blvd.) and you should arrive early for registration. That'll begin no later than 9 AM. It's worth noting that registering doesn't guarantee you'll get into the audition room, so the earlier you show up the better the chance is that you'll be heard.

You can also register online in advance here.

To qualify for the show you must be between 15 - 28 years old as of June 1, 2019 & U.S. citizen.

You can also submit your online audition to be considered for the show no later than 11:59 p.m. (PST) on November 11th.