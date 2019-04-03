'American Horror Story' Star Evan Peters Will Not Be In The Show's Next Season

As 'American Horrot Story' preps its ninth season, Evan Peters, one of the two actors who has been in every season of the show has announced that he will be sitting out the upcoming season.

Peters most recently portrayed four different characters on AHS: Apocalypse & while nothing official has been mentioned the only casting news for season nine is that Emma Roberts will return and olympian Gus Kenworthy will play her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Peters can be seen as Quicksilver in the upcoming X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix'.

