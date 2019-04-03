'American Horror Story' Star Evan Peters Will Not Be In The Show's Next Season

As 'American Horrot Story' preps its ninth season, Evan Peters, one of the two actors who has been in every season of the show has announced that he will be sitting out the upcoming season.

Here is the video where Evan Peters told me he will not be returning to American Horror Story. This is the first time in nine seasons he will not be part of the show! #AHS pic.twitter.com/Eb30bXzMFR — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) April 2, 2019

Peters most recently portrayed four different characters on AHS: Apocalypse & while nothing official has been mentioned the only casting news for season nine is that Emma Roberts will return and olympian Gus Kenworthy will play her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Peters can be seen as Quicksilver in the upcoming X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix'.

