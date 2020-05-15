America's First Drive-In Rave Coming To Florida In June

As drive-in concerts get scheduled around the country, the first drive-in music festival is set to be held in Orlando on June 6th featuring an EDM-centric lineup with producers Carnage, Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti and more.

ANNOUNCING ------ DDP's FIRST EVER DRIVE-IN RAVE! Get your neck braces ready for ROAD RAVE with @djcarnage, @RiotTenMusic, @_bluntsnblondes, @DJNittiGritti, and @GRAVEDGRMUSIC!

See you at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando on June 6th --

Tickets: https://t.co/EKGUikjLhI pic.twitter.com/tIyHA1K5Fn — DiscoDonniePresents (@DDPWorldwide) May 14, 2020

Dubbed "Road Rave" It'll probably look similar to the Drive-in rave that was recently held in Germany:

Capacity is limited to 500 cars and proceeds from the $50 tickets will go towards ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits communities in Nicaragua that are struggling during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings & strict social distancing policies will be in place when people need to leave their cars.