America's First Drive-In Rave Coming To Florida In June

The EDM show will happen on June 6th

May 15, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Drive-In Concert

Andreas Rentz / Staff

Categories: 
Music

As drive-in concerts get scheduled around the country, the first drive-in music festival is set to be held in Orlando on June 6th featuring an EDM-centric lineup with producers Carnage, Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti and more.

Dubbed "Road Rave" It'll probably look similar to the Drive-in rave that was recently held in Germany:

Capacity is limited to 500 cars and proceeds from the $50 tickets will go towards ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits communities in Nicaragua that are struggling during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings & strict social distancing policies will be in place when people need to leave their cars.

Tags: 
Road Rave
Florida