AMC Theatres Limiting Attendance To 50 Per Movie Through April 30th

AMC Theatres have announced that of their theatres that remain open there will be a "50-50" policy where attendance will be limited to 50 customers per movie, or sell 50% of tickets, whichever is less. The policy will be in place until at least April 30th.

The theatre chain is also requesting that guests do not sit too near to one another.

This news comes amidst the CDC's recommendation of canceling gatherings of 50 people, or more in the U.S. for the next 8 weeks to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Box office numbers reached their lowest in 20 years this past weekend and major films such as 'A Quiet Place Part 2,' 'Mulan,' 'Fast & Furious 9' & James Bond's 'No Time To Die' have pushed their release dates back.