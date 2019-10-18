AMC Theaters Hosting 27 Hour 'Star Wars' Marathon This December

Leading up to the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' this December, AMC Theaters will be hosting 27-hour 'Star Wars' marathons that conclude with the premiere of the new film and those who have made it through the marathon will be rewarded by seeing it one hour earlier than everyone else.

May the force be with you if you attempt this 27-hour Star Wars movie marathon. --https://t.co/pvdWprU6x9 — KSL (@KSLcom) October 18, 2019

Starting Wednesday December 18th nine 'Star Wars' films will be shown consecutively starting with 'The Phantom Menace' & ending with 'The Rise of Skywalker' the following evening at 5PM.

There will be breaks and you get a commemorative pin & blanket. Here are the films you'll be able to see during the marathon:

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

For more & for a reminder as to when tickets will be available head to amctheatres.com.