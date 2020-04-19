AMC Is Reportedly Working On A ‘Walking Dead’ Movie

(Via ALT 103.7)

The release of the upcoming ‘Walking Dead’ spin off series, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ may have been delayed due to the coronavirus, but fans of the franchise got some good news regarding another spin off this week. According to reports, AMC is currently developing a ‘Walking Dead’ movie. The film will follow Norman Reedus’ character, Daryl Dixon, and will likely be set after season 11 or 12 of the show.

While the movie centered on the beloved Daryl Dixon is yet to be green lit by the network, they are currently discussing the project. According to reports, the film will follow Dixon as he searches for former show protagonist Rick Grimes. The movie will also include “flashbacks with his volatile brother Merle, who died in season 3 episode 15, ‘This Sorrowful Life.’”

While fans were upset when the upcoming ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ was delayed, but the news of more spin off in the works was a welcomed surprise. ‘World Beyond’ was set to premier April 12, but will now be released “later this year.” For now, fans will just have to watch old episodes, and prepare for plenty more ‘Walking Dead’ content to come.

Via NME