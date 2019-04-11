Amazon Says Employees Are Being Paid To Listen To Your Conversations Recorded With Alexa
Amazon recently admitted in a report with Bloomberg that thousands of employees are listening to consumer conversations. The purpose of this is apparently to help eliminate gaps in Alexa's understanding of human speech & better respond to commands.
While we have all been weary that our tech products are listening to us at all times, Amazon wants to assure customers that only a very small amount of conversations are being analyzed and are exclusively used for improving the customer experience.
Amazon also is able to see the first names & Amazon numbers of those who's conversations are being recorded.
