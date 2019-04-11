Amazon Says Employees Are Being Paid To Listen To Your Conversations Recorded With Alexa

Amazon recently admitted in a report with Bloomberg that thousands of employees are listening to consumer conversations. The purpose of this is apparently to help eliminate gaps in Alexa's understanding of human speech & better respond to commands.

Amazon’s Alexa isn’t just AI — thousands of humans are listening https://t.co/Ylt2S1iot2 pic.twitter.com/of3BYdf6Be — The Verge (@verge) April 11, 2019

While we have all been weary that our tech products are listening to us at all times, Amazon wants to assure customers that only a very small amount of conversations are being analyzed and are exclusively used for improving the customer experience.

Amazon also is able to see the first names & Amazon numbers of those who's conversations are being recorded.