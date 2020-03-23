Amazon Prime Offering Kids Movies And TV Shows Free Of Charge, No Membership Required

Amazon Prime has started offering kids' TV shows and movies for free without requiring a membership to help families during the Coronavirus outbreak. It's a mix of Amazon original programming and some more popular kids' shows.

Amazon is offering some kids movies and TV shows for free as families stay inside amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/dnaC9HnbNb — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 23, 2020

Among the 40 titles available on Amazon Prime Video to everyone are:

Arthur

Caillou

Rugrats: All Grown Up

Reading Rainbow

and much more.

You can download the Prime Video App to watch on smart TVs and mobile devices. For more head to Tech Crunch.