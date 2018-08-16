Alternative Throwback: The Top 10 Alternative Songs From This Week In 2008

August 16, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Dave Grohl

Press Association

Categories: 
Music

Ah, the summer of 2008 was coming to its end. Foo Fighters, Coldplay, & Weezer were reigning supreme on the airwaves, Vans Warped Tour had hit the Bay Area twice that summer at the Piers in San Francisco & Shoreline, and things were heating up in the Presidential race between Barack Obama & John McCain. Meanwhile, here's what the top 10 songs on the alternative chart were on the week of August 16 - 22, 2008:

1. Foo Fighters - "Let It Die"

2. Weezer - "Pork & Beans"

3. Coldplay - "Viva La Vida"

4. Disturbed - "Inside The Fire"

5. Staind - "Believe"

6. Offspring - "Hammerhead"

7. Saving Abel - "Addicted"

8. Linkin Park - "Given Up"

9. Carolina Liar - "I'm Not Over"

10. Seether - "Rise Above This"

Some other notable tracks on the ALT chart at the time were:

11. Ludo - "Love Me Dead"

37. Katy Perry - "I Kissed A Girl"

If you're curious about what else made up the top 40, visit Billboard.

Tags: 
Billboard
Foo Fighters