Alternative Throwback: The Top 10 Alternative Songs From This Week In 2008

Ah, the summer of 2008 was coming to its end. Foo Fighters, Coldplay, & Weezer were reigning supreme on the airwaves, Vans Warped Tour had hit the Bay Area twice that summer at the Piers in San Francisco & Shoreline, and things were heating up in the Presidential race between Barack Obama & John McCain. Meanwhile, here's what the top 10 songs on the alternative chart were on the week of August 16 - 22, 2008:

1. Foo Fighters - "Let It Die"

Video of Foo Fighters - Let It Die (Live At Veterans Park, Milwaukee 2008)

2. Weezer - "Pork & Beans"

Video of Weezer - Pork And Beans

3. Coldplay - "Viva La Vida"

Video of Coldplay - Viva La Vida

4. Disturbed - "Inside The Fire"

Video of Disturbed - Inside The Fire [Official Music Video]

5. Staind - "Believe"

Video of Staind - Believe (Video)

6. Offspring - "Hammerhead"

Video of The Offspring - Hammerhead

7. Saving Abel - "Addicted"

Video of Saving Abel - Addicted

8. Linkin Park - "Given Up"

Video of Given Up (Official Video HQ) - Linkin Park

9. Carolina Liar - "I'm Not Over"

Video of Carolina Liar - I&#039;m Not Over (video)

10. Seether - "Rise Above This"

Video of Seether - Rise Above This

Some other notable tracks on the ALT chart at the time were:

11. Ludo - "Love Me Dead"

Video of Ludo - Love Me Dead

37. Katy Perry - "I Kissed A Girl"

Video of Katy Perry - I Kissed A Girl (Official)

If you're curious about what else made up the top 40, visit Billboard.