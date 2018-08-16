Alternative Throwback: The Top 10 Alternative Songs From This Week In 2008
Ah, the summer of 2008 was coming to its end. Foo Fighters, Coldplay, & Weezer were reigning supreme on the airwaves, Vans Warped Tour had hit the Bay Area twice that summer at the Piers in San Francisco & Shoreline, and things were heating up in the Presidential race between Barack Obama & John McCain. Meanwhile, here's what the top 10 songs on the alternative chart were on the week of August 16 - 22, 2008:
1. Foo Fighters - "Let It Die"
2. Weezer - "Pork & Beans"
3. Coldplay - "Viva La Vida"
4. Disturbed - "Inside The Fire"
5. Staind - "Believe"
6. Offspring - "Hammerhead"
7. Saving Abel - "Addicted"
8. Linkin Park - "Given Up"
9. Carolina Liar - "I'm Not Over"
10. Seether - "Rise Above This"
Some other notable tracks on the ALT chart at the time were:
11. Ludo - "Love Me Dead"
37. Katy Perry - "I Kissed A Girl"
If you're curious about what else made up the top 40, visit Billboard.