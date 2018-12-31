ALT 105.3's Most-Anticipated Films Of 2019
Live-action remakes, big sequels, and much more are set to be box office hits in 2019. Whether you want horror, action, comedy, or something family-friendly here's what you have to look forward to:
January
- "Glass" (An "Unbreakable" & "Split" crossover)
First name, Mister. Last name, Glass. #GlassMovie is in theaters January 18th. pic.twitter.com/48LXSTJ7cr— Dolly Mac (@twitersister) December 23, 2018
February
- "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
March
- "Captain Marvel"
- "Us"
- Tim Burton's "Dumbo"
In 2019, get ready to soar. #Dumbo #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/UnppZ19cln— Dumbo (@Dumbo) December 31, 2018
April
- Shazam!
- Pet Sematary
- Hellboy
- Avengers: Endgame
The Holy Trinity @RobertDowneyJr @ChrisEvans @chrishemsworth @Renner4Real #AvengersEndgame . pic.twitter.com/vTQdMzhjXz— Marvel News Movie (@MarvelNewsMovie) December 29, 2018
May
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- Aladdin
- Godzilla: King of Monsters
Don't be fooled by the fluffy! #DetectivePikachu starring @VancityReynolds in cinemas May 2019 pic.twitter.com/VxEe01iuXj— Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) December 26, 2018
June
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Men In Black: International
- Shaft
- Child's Play
- Toy Story 4
Check out three new character posters from #ToyStory4, featuring Buzz (voice of @ofctimallen), Forky (voice of @MrTonyHale), and Ducky (voice of @KeeganMKey) & Bunny (voice of @JordanPeele). pic.twitter.com/wrZ5UpMsVR— Toy Story 4 (@toystory) November 13, 2018
July
- Annabelle 3
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- The Lion King
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Disney's new take on The Lion King will not be a shot-for-shot remake of the original.https://t.co/ZdTKeSEsZs pic.twitter.com/GH7RAlvcWS— IGN (@IGN) December 27, 2018
August
- Dora The Explorer
- The New Mutants
September
- It: Chapter 2
- Downton Abbey
Coming September 6, 2019. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/srBU19xauS— IT Movie-- (@ITMovieOfficial) October 31, 2018
October
- Joker
- Are You Afraid of The Dark?
- The Addams Family
- Zombieland 2
- A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (Mr. Rogers movie)
Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers movie to be called 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' https://t.co/Bwfc7GWnyv pic.twitter.com/FGtqMjdXWT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 27, 2018
November
- Charlie's Angels
- Terminator
- Frozen 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Kingsman 3
ten months to go before charlie's angels (2019) pic.twitter.com/OXH2vohaTs— steven yeun, best supporting actor (@PERSON4LSHOPPER) December 31, 2018
December
- Star Wars: Episode IX
- Jumanji 2
- Wicked
- Cats
‘STAR WARS EPISODE IX’ will take place one year after ‘STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI’. (Source: @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/YoQuROeNZ0— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2018