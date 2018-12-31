ALT 105.3's Most-Anticipated Films Of 2019

Live-action remakes, big sequels, and much more are set to be box office hits in 2019. Whether you want horror, action, comedy, or something family-friendly here's what you have to look forward to:

January

"Glass" (An "Unbreakable" & "Split" crossover)

First name, Mister. Last name, Glass. #GlassMovie is in theaters January 18th.

February

"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

March

"Captain Marvel"

"Us"

Tim Burton's "Dumbo"

April

Shazam!

Pet Sematary

Hellboy

Avengers: Endgame

May

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

John Wick: Chapter 3

Aladdin

Godzilla: King of Monsters

Don't be fooled by the fluffy! #DetectivePikachu in cinemas May 2019

June

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Men In Black: International

Shaft

Child's Play

Toy Story 4

Check out three new character posters from #ToyStory4, featuring Buzz, Forky, and Ducky & Bunny.

July

Annabelle 3 ​ ​

​ Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Lion King

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Disney's new take on The Lion King will not be a shot-for-shot remake of the original.

August

Dora The Explorer

The New Mutants

September

It: Chapter 2

Downton Abbey

October

Joker

Are You Afraid of The Dark?

The Addams Family

Zombieland 2

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (Mr. Rogers movie)

Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers movie to be called 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

November

Charlie's Angels

Terminator

Frozen 2

Sonic The Hedgehog

Kingsman 3

ten months to go before charlie's angels (2019)

December

Star Wars: Episode IX

Jumanji 2

Wicked

Cats