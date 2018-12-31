ALT 105.3's Most-Anticipated Films Of 2019

December 31, 2018
Entertainment

Live-action remakes, big sequels, and much more are set to be box office hits in 2019. Whether you want horror, action, comedy, or something family-friendly here's what you have to look forward to:

January

  • "Glass" (An "Unbreakable" & "Split" crossover)

February

  • "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

March

  • "Captain Marvel"
  • "Us"
  • Tim Burton's "Dumbo"

April

  • Shazam!
  • Pet Sematary
  • Hellboy
  • Avengers: Endgame

May

  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu
  • John Wick: Chapter 3
  • Aladdin
  • Godzilla: King of Monsters

June

  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  • Men In Black: International
  • Shaft
  • Child's Play
  • Toy Story 4

July

  • Annabelle 3
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • The Lion King
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

August

  • Dora The Explorer
  • The New Mutants

September

  • It: Chapter 2
  • Downton Abbey

October

  • Joker
  • Are You Afraid of The Dark?
  • The Addams Family
  • Zombieland 2
  • A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (Mr. Rogers movie)

November

  • Charlie's Angels
  • Terminator
  • Frozen 2
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Kingsman 3

December

  • Star Wars: Episode IX
  • Jumanji 2
  • Wicked
  • Cats

movies
2019
Toy Story 4
Star Wars