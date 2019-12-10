ALT 105.3's Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020

A new decade is set to begin and hopefully some of what's released in 2020 is good enough to be remembered by the end of it. Here's the expected releases that we're anticipating the most in the new year, in no particular order.

Green Day - 'Father Of All...' (February 7, 2020)

The East Bay punk rockers will drop their 13th studio album in February & it will feature 10 songs and have a run time of merely 26 minutes. Expect all of 'Father of All...' to be loud & fast just like the title track. The band will headline the Hella Mega Tour all summer with Fall out Boy & Weezer. You can catch that show at Oracle Park on July 21, 2020.

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters are back in the studio working on a new album: https://t.co/2dvDXMMf9I #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/YkUeOIDBoA — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 1, 2019

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins hinted that a new album from the band will arrive next year. An album that Dave Grohl has said will be "F***ing weird!"

The Killers

A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Nov 16, 2019 at 2:52pm PST

After hearing "Land of the Free" at the beginning of 2019, The Killers took their time in the studio this past year and will release their new album 'Imploding The Mirage' in the spring of 2020.

Weezer - 'Van Weezer' (May 15, 2020)

Weezer's heaviest record yet, which features the hit "The End of the Game" will arrive on May 15, 2020. The band will play Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21, 2020 with Green Day & Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega Tour.

Lorde

Lorde has shared a note about the passing of her dog and the status of her next album https://t.co/9bYpzIE9LD — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 2, 2019

Lorde has been mostly quiet since finishing touring on 2017's sophomore album 'Melodrama,' but she has been at work on her third record. In November she noted that the loss of her dog, Pearl, would delay her work a bit so for someone who's known to take her time between records 2020 is no guarantee, but we're holding out hope.

The 1975 - 'Notes On A Conditional Form' (February 21, 2020)

Video of The 1975 - Frail State Of Mind

While originally expected in 2019, The 1975's follow-up to 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' will arrive in early 2020. In speaking to us at Not So Silent Night 2019 singer Matty Healy told us to expect a rather weird album that will be indie rock heavy.

The Offspring

The Offspring will be releasing a new album next year https://t.co/3j5tPTQ10w pic.twitter.com/l4sOExmgnX — Rock Sound (@rocksound) November 15, 2019

The Offspring are finally ready to release the follow-up to 2012's 'Days Go By' in 2020 as they confirmed the album was done earlier this year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

------ A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on Nov 3, 2019 at 2:27pm PST

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been in & out of the studio since the fall of 2018 working on the follow-up to 2016's 'I'm With You' & the band has already been announced as headliners for several big music festivals in 2020 so a new album seems like a sure thing.

Glass Animals

Video of Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry) – Official Audio

Indie rockers Glass Animals gave the first taste of the follow-up to 2016's 'How To Be A Human Being' with "Tokyo Drifting" this fall & a new album is ready to go for the new year from the UK band.

Tame Impala - 'The Slow Rush' (February 14, 2020)

LP4 A post shared by Tame Impala (@tameimpala) on Oct 25, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

After four singles were released in 2019 Tame Impala will give us 'The Slow Rush' on Valentine's Day 2020 and will play Chase Center in San Francisco on March 13, 2020.

SHAED

Video of SHAED - Trampoline (Official Video)

Still riding high on 2018's "Trampoline," SHAED appear to be readying their debut album for release in 2020.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Announce European Tour for Summer 2020 | Amid news that they're working on a new album, Pearl Jam announced a slate of tour dates for next summer ... might more news be coming soon as well? https://t.co/ZizxjRrija — Blanche Horst (@HobanGirl) December 3, 2019

Pearl Jam have announced their first tour dates since 2018 and the band has been working on new music, but they haven't put a timeline on the follow-up to 2013's 'Lightning Bolt' just yet. They haven't played a Bay Area show since 2014.

Kings Of Leon

#wallstour -- A post shared by Kings Of Leon (@kingsofleon) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Kings of Leon haven't released an album since 2016's 'Walls,' & while things have remained relatively quiet new music wise, the band continues to headline festivals around the world heading into 2020.

The Cure

What happened to this new Cure album that was allegedly arriving before Christmas? Better get a move on, Smiffy! https://t.co/kKDuHnLnuw — Feeling Gloomy (@FeelingGloomy) December 5, 2019

The Cure's Robert Smith has said that not only does the band have the follow-up to 2008's '4:13 Dream' done, but they actually have THREE new albums ready to go. The first he said would be out by Christmas 2019, but time is running out on that.

The Strokes

The Strokes’ new album is finished and currently being mixed: https://t.co/T9bZAfbOLz #TheStrokes pic.twitter.com/i3fSuO2nFr — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 8, 2019

The Strokes first new music since 2016 appears imminent as the band continues to play festivals around the world heading into the new year. They haven't played a Bay Area show since 2011.