ALT 1053's Most Anticipated Albums Of 2019

2019 will feature new albums from some bands we haven't heard from in a little while. It'll be a big year in alternative music & this list will provide plenty of notes on music we can look forward to & give you an idea of the artists who will likely make a return to the Bay Area in the new year. Here's our list of most anticipated albums in no particular order.

Vampire Weekend

.@vampireweekend's first new album since 2013 is coming soon. We hope.https://t.co/TrL3TqE2Q9 — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) June 1, 2018

It seemed like Vampire Weekend was ready to give us the follow-up to 2013's 'Modern Vampires Of The City' this year, but nope. They played several shows. Appeared at a couple of festivals, but still no new music. At the year's halfway point they said they were 94.5% done with the upcoming album so all signs point to that arriving in 2019 now.

Lana Del Rey

Video of Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment Complex (Official Music Video)

Lana's sixth studio album will be released in 2019 & super producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers produced it. We've already heard several tracks from it & expect to hear lots of Lana in the new year.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has said he hopes to have the follow-up to 2015's 'Currents' out by summer 2019 & the band looks like they'll be hitting the festival circuit next year after headlining Treasure Island Music Festival in October. The studio where the band was believed to have been recording new music burned down in the Woolsey Fire in November, so we'll see if that changes the band's plans for next year.

Cage The Elephant

Having recently emerged from their hiatus to open for Metallica at an acoustic benefit show in San Francisco, it appears Cage The Elephant have been taking time away to record a new record & they'll be joining Tame Impala on the festival circuit in 2019. All signs point to new music in the first half of the new year.

Weezer

Video of Weezer - Can&#039;t Knock The Hustle (starring Rivers Wentz)

The success of their cover of Toto's "Africa" likely pushed this one back a little, but we have the first taste of Weezer's 'Black Album' with "Can't Knock The Hustle". The band will be back on the road with The Pixies in the spring.

Billie Eilish

Video of Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown (Official Live Performance) | Vevo LIFT

The follow-up to 2017's 'dont smile at me' already has several singles & the 16-year old continues to sell out show after show. 2019 will be the biggest year for Billie yet & a new album is expected in the early part of the year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

It sounds like we'll have a new album from Red Hot @ChiliPeppers in 2019.



Details---> https://t.co/GLw2ffk4ok pic.twitter.com/iXABCWZYJL — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) September 13, 2018

The Chili Peppers' reconvened earlier this fall to begin work on their 12th studio album. They also got out of the studio on Halloween to play a surprise set at drummer Chad Smith's son's school's Great Pumpkin assembly.

Bastille

Video of Bastille - Quarter Past Midnight (Official Video)

Riding high on the success of 2018 singles "Quarter Past Midnight" & "Happier" Bastille are heading into 2019 & an imminent new album release with as much as momentum as they could hope for.

Foals

.@Foals will return in 2019 with a new album, plus they've begun to line up tour dates: https://t.co/zcCkOWalCR pic.twitter.com/KYXVhlzIhO — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 11, 2018

Foals are preparing to release their first new album since 2015's "What Went Down". Look for them all over festival lineups in 2019.

The Black Keys

Time for a new Black Keys album — Tacitus Kilgore (@ToneOnly730) November 7, 2018

2019 will mark five years since The Black Keys last album 'Turn Blue,' & while singer Dan Auerbach has been busy with solo music, he & drummer Patrick Carney are due to give us something new. They've been quiet, but we're hopeful that it's been because they've been busy working on new stuff for us.

Coldplay

Coldplay to return next year with ‘surprising’ new album https://t.co/lOf9gRQgqi pic.twitter.com/zw3IWfZdA5 — NME (@NME) November 15, 2018

Coldplay just gave us their concert film 'A Head Full Of Dreams,' which shares the name with their last album from 2015. New music and more big arena shows are coming from the band in 2019.

The Raconteurs

Our own @MeganHoliday is stoked because The Raconteurs will be back with a new album & more in 2019.



Details--> https://t.co/A74NQ74vVR pic.twitter.com/l9fkDOftvs — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) November 10, 2018

Jack White is getting The Raconteurs back together for the first time in a decade & new music is on the way from the "Steady, As She Goes" rockers in the new year.

Lorde

Lorde better be coming out with a new album soon cause YA GURL NEEDS SOME SUPPORT-- — Infiniveee (@infiniveee) November 13, 2018

Lorde last took four years between her debut album & 2017's critically-acclaimed 'Melodrama'. She's also stated both that she had already begun work on her third album & that she could take 10 years to release the next one. It's purely speculation, but the New Zealand songstress could be back with something for us in 2019.

Hozier

Video of Hozier - Movement (Official Video)

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier returned with an EP & a Bay Area this past fall & has already begun teasing tracks from his next full album. We're excited to hear that one in 2019.

Silversun Pickups

Breaking ground. Record 5. Butch Vig. Here we go. . .n. pic.twitter.com/fPJU8jHkcx — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) June 28, 2018

Silversun Pickups have been busy in the studio with legendary producer Butch Vig crafting the follow-up to 2015's 'Better Nature'.