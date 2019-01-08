ALT 105.3's Bay Area 2019 Concert Calendar

January 8, 2019
Here's an ever-updating list fo ALT 105.3 shows coming to the Bay Area in 2019:

  • February 11 - The Kooks & Barns Courtney @ The Fox Theater (Oakland)
  • February 15 - Punk Rock Prom with SWMRS @ Rickshaw Stop (SF)
  • February 16 - Oliver Tree @ Great American Music Hall (SF)
  • February 19 - Panic! At The Disco @ Oracle Arena
  • March 9 - Muse @ Oracle Arena
  • March 21 - Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness @ Fox Theater
  • March 23 - Cathfish & The Bottlemen @ Fox Theater

  • March 27 - James Bay @ Fox Theater
  • April 10 - Weezer & Pixies @ Oracle Arena

  • April 13-14 - Taking Back Sunday @ The Warfield (SF)
  • May 24 - 26 - Bottlerock Napa Valley 2019

  • July 19 - RUFUS DU SOL @ Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
  • August 9 - "Weird Al" Yankovic @ Greek Theatre
  • August 9 - 11 - Outside Lands 2019
