ALT 105.3's Bay Area 2019 Concert Calendar
January 8, 2019
Here's an ever-updating list fo ALT 105.3 shows coming to the Bay Area in 2019:
- February 11 - The Kooks & Barns Courtney @ The Fox Theater (Oakland)
- February 15 - Punk Rock Prom with SWMRS @ Rickshaw Stop (SF)
- February 16 - Oliver Tree @ Great American Music Hall (SF)
- February 19 - Panic! At The Disco @ Oracle Arena
- March 9 - Muse @ Oracle Arena
- March 21 - Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness @ Fox Theater
- March 23 - Cathfish & The Bottlemen @ Fox Theater
Just Announced!— Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) January 9, 2019
-- @thebottlemen on SAT, 3/23! --
--️ Presale begins this Thurs, 1/10 with pw = beautys
ℹ️ https://t.co/dMbnu9pXoY pic.twitter.com/0LoR7eVAW7
- March 27 - James Bay @ Fox Theater
- April 10 - Weezer & Pixies @ Oracle Arena
JUST ANNOUNCED @Weezer & @pixiesofficial - April 10th Tickets on sale Oct. 19th. Stay tuned for presale info!
- April 13-14 - Taking Back Sunday @ The Warfield (SF)
- May 24 - 26 - Bottlerock Napa Valley 2019
The wait is over: the #BottleRock 2019 lineup is here! ------— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 7, 2019
3-day tickets on sale tomorrow, Jan 8 at 10am.
1-day tickets on sale Thursday, Jan 10 at 10am.
Get more info --> https://t.co/ghAYh4gedD pic.twitter.com/GqKiN5vLos
- July 19 - RUFUS DU SOL @ Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
- August 9 - "Weird Al" Yankovic @ Greek Theatre
- August 9 - 11 - Outside Lands 2019