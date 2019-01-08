ALT 105.3's Bay Area 2019 Concert Calendar

Here's an ever-updating list fo ALT 105.3 shows coming to the Bay Area in 2019:

February 11 - The Kooks & Barns Courtney @ The Fox Theater (Oakland)

February 15 - Punk Rock Prom with SWMRS @ Rickshaw Stop (SF)

February 16 - Oliver Tree @ Great American Music Hall (SF)

February 19 - Panic! At The Disco @ Oracle Arena

March 9 - Muse @ Oracle Arena

March 21 - Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness @ Fox Theater

March 23 - Cathfish & The Bottlemen @ Fox Theater

Just Announced!



-- @thebottlemen on SAT, 3/23! --



--️ Presale begins this Thurs, 1/10 with pw = beautys

ℹ️ https://t.co/dMbnu9pXoY pic.twitter.com/0LoR7eVAW7 — Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) January 9, 2019

March 27 - James Bay @ Fox Theater

April 10 - Weezer & Pixies @ Oracle Arena

April 13-14 - Taking Back Sunday @ The Warfield (SF)

May 24 - 26 - Bottlerock Napa Valley 2019

The wait is over: the #BottleRock 2019 lineup is here! ------

3-day tickets on sale tomorrow, Jan 8 at 10am.

1-day tickets on sale Thursday, Jan 10 at 10am.

Get more info --> https://t.co/ghAYh4gedD pic.twitter.com/GqKiN5vLos — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 7, 2019