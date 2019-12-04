ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019: Set Times

Plan your night at ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2019 with the set times!

SAP Center doors will open at 6PM

WHITE REAPER: 7 PM

OF MONSTERS & MEN: 7:30 PM

THE RACONTEURS: 8:15 PM

THE 1975: 8:55 PM

MUMFORD & SONS: 9:40 PM

TWENTY ONE PILOTS: 10:30 PM



All times subject to change.

Here's further info SAP Center for GA ticket holders:

The GA line will be formed along the Santa Clara Street wall of SAP Center as indicated by signs saying “General Admission Entrance.” The GA line will enter SAP Center through “Entrance B” (the doors between the BMW Lounge and the Sharks Store).

GA ticket holders may begin lining up at 9:00am on the date of show.

Entering the GA line indicates the guest’s agreement to abide by all SAP Center policies and procedures (the same as while inside the building).

Upon arrival, each guest who indicates he or she has GA floor seating will have a sequentially numbered wristband put on his or her right wrist. Wristbands will be distributed at 9:15am (subject to change).

The order of entrance into the building will be based on the number on the guest’s wristband. Wristbands will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Once a GA ticket holder has their wristband, they may remain in line or leave the area, but must return to their sequential place in line by 4:15pm.

GA ticket holders who have paid for parking in one of the SAP Center parking lots and elect to leave after receiving their wristband will have their money refunded as they leave the parking lot. There are no in-n-out privileges in the SAP Center managed parking lots after 4:00pm. Any guest with a guest pass after 4:00pm will have to pay the event parking fee of $25.

Other ticket holders must remain outside of the blockaders that separate the GA line.

Guests are not permitted to “hold” a place in line for other guests who are arriving later.

The wristband must remain on the guest’s right wrist while in line. Loss or removal of the wristband will require the guest to obtain another wristband and take their sequential place in line. Any guest found with a tampered wristband will have his or her wristband confiscated and will lose their place in line.

Mumford & Sons | twenty one pilots | The Raconteurs

The 1975 | Of Monsters and Men | White Reaper

Tickets are now at SOLD OUT!

NSSN Home | General Info | FAQs | Parking and Public Transportation

RSVP to NSSN on Facebook | Tag us on Instagram & Twitter #ALT1053NSSN