Almost All Of America Wants The Toronto Raptors To Beat The Warriors In The NBA Finals

A survey from gambling site BetOnline tells us what we already figured - most people don't want to see the Warriors continued dominance and they would prefer that the Toronto Raptors take them down in the NBA Finals.

Pretty much all of America is rooting for a Canadian team to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals https://t.co/hrUxywuRyL pic.twitter.com/i60pExiJfh — SFGate (@SFGate) May 28, 2019

Despite the Raptors being Canada's favorite team, the majority of people in 47 U.S. states would rather see them win. California, Nevada, & Hawaii are the ones who are on the Warriors' side.

So you're saying the Warriors are scrappy underdogs and the Raptors are the trendy team with bandwagon fans, got it -- https://t.co/lvN87xDMuB — Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) May 29, 2019

The map is based on Twitter data for the usage of team-centric hashtags #WeTheNorth for the Raptors & #StrengthInNumbers for the Warriors. Despite Texas not being on the Warriors side, many in the city of San Antonio would like to see Raptors star Kawhi Leonard defeated after he forced his way off of the Spurs last year.

The Warriors will also be without Kevin Durant for at least the first game of the series, however, the Warriors are still heavily favored to win the series.