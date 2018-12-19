All Starbucks Holiday Drinks Will Be $3 On Thursday (After 3 PM)

Starbucks is having their Happiest Hour of the year on Thursday December 20th from 3 PM - close. How's it work? All of their holiday drinks will be available in a grande size for just $3 (almost half off).

Tomorrow Is Starbucks' Happiest Hour Of The Year, So Plan Your Errands Accordingly https://t.co/Ib596dHmEh pic.twitter.com/UvHRmlQaZ0 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) December 19, 2018

You can get them all hot, iced, or blended and here's the list of drinks you can get:

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Hot Chocolate

Chai Eggnog Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha

Maple Pecan Latte

Juniper Latte

So, yeah there's plenty of options.