All Starbucks Holiday Drinks Will Be $3 On Thursday (After 3 PM)

December 19, 2018
Dallas
Starbucks is having their Happiest Hour of the year on Thursday December 20th from 3 PM - close. How's it work? All of their holiday drinks will be available in a grande size for just $3 (almost half off).

You can get them all hot, iced, or blended and here's the list of drinks you can get:

  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Eggnog Latte
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Chai Eggnog Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Salted Caramel Mocha
  • Maple Pecan Latte
  • Juniper Latte

So, yeah there's plenty of options.

