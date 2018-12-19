All Starbucks Holiday Drinks Will Be $3 On Thursday (After 3 PM)
December 19, 2018
Starbucks is having their Happiest Hour of the year on Thursday December 20th from 3 PM - close. How's it work? All of their holiday drinks will be available in a grande size for just $3 (almost half off).
Tomorrow Is Starbucks' Happiest Hour Of The Year, So Plan Your Errands Accordingly https://t.co/Ib596dHmEh pic.twitter.com/UvHRmlQaZ0— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) December 19, 2018
You can get them all hot, iced, or blended and here's the list of drinks you can get:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Eggnog Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Chai Eggnog Latte
- Gingerbread Latte
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Maple Pecan Latte
- Juniper Latte
So, yeah there's plenty of options.