All-Star Lineup Announced For JaVale McGee's Celebrity Softball Game

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee is prepping for another charity softball game at the Oakland Coliseum. This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 23 and the participants have been announced:

Many Warriors players including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala will be playing along with Bay Area celebrities like Blake Anderson (of 'Workaholics') and Mistah FAB.

The game benefits McGee's Juglife charity, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to drink more water. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased here.