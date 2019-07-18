All The Places You Can Get Free, Or Cheap Ice Cream On National Ice Cream Day This Sunday

This Sunday July 21st is National Ice Cream Day and that's a day worth celebrating with...lots of ice cream. Here's some of the places where you can get deals:

Baskin-Robbins: Two pre-packed quarts can be yours for $7.99 on Sunday

Cold Stone: Join their rewards program by 7/20 to get a BOGO deal on Sunday.

Dippin' Dots: Participating stores will offer free mini-cups of ice cream on Sunday.

Godiva: They'll have buy-one-get-one-50% off deals on soft serve & parfaits on Sunday.

#NationalIceCreamDay is right around the corner! GODIVA Boutiques are celebrating with a special offer on July 21st. Wondering what it is? Hint: It takes two ---- pic.twitter.com/mzojZA1qwU — GODIVA (@GODIVA) July 15, 2019

Johnny Rocket's: Get a free milkshake with the purchase of an entree on Sunday.

McDonald's: They have $1 soft-serve vanilla cones all summer at participating locations.

Pressed Juicery: Their freezes will be $2 on Sunday.

Whole Foods: Prime members get 35% off ice cream now through July 30th.

Your favorite spot not listed? Check with your local shops to see if they're offering any deals.