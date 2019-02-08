All The Places To Get Cheap Pizza On Saturday's National Pizza Day

Tons of pizza chains around the country are celebrating National Pizza Day on Saturday with discounted, or even free pizza. Here's where you can score some deals:

Blaze Pizza: Get two pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online

Chuck E. Cheese: Upgrade to a large pizza for free by mentioning National Pizza Day at the register.

Domino's: You can get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 & you can even score $500 worth of pizza on Saturday.

Patxi's: Buy one 10''thin-crust pizza & get one free between 11 AM - 4 PM on Saturday.

Little Caesar's: Their pretzel crust pizza is only $6 between 4-8 PM on Saturday.

Pizza Hut: Promo code THANKYOU gets you a large pizza for $10.99.

IHOP: Get their new Pancizza on Saturday.

Round Table: On Saturday you can receive a coupon for a free personal one-topping pizza on your next visit & on Saturday they'll be donating $1 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for every pizza sold.

Don't see your favorite pizza spot listed? Call 'em up & see if they have any special offers.