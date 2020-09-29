All outdoor playgrounds in California permitted to reopen

All outdoor playgrounds in the state of California are now allowed to reopen according to the state's Department of Public Health. It no longer matters what tier a county falls in the playground can now be...played on.

California announced outdoor playgrounds can reopen, but with many restrictions due to COVID-19.https://t.co/Vn6x3tqueN — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 29, 2020

Many across the state have seen slides, swings, and play areas roped off since mid-March, but the caution tape will come down and these rules are expected to be abided by:

All children must be supervised

Wash hands before & after use

No eating, or drinking on the playground

Children over two years of age need to wear a face covering

Visits should be limited to 30 minutes

Members of different households should stay at least six feet apart

Cities are now expected to sanitize playgrounds regularly, provide sanitization and hand washing stations, and to post guidelines on the max capacity for the area.