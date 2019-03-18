All Music Uploaded To MySpace From 2003 To 2015 Has Been Lost Forever

You didn't notice this. No one did for months, but all of the music that had been uploaded to social media graveyard, MySpace, from 2003 to 2015 is no longer on the site & is apparently gone forever.

MySpace has lost all music files — 50 million songs (!) — uploaded to its site between 2003 and 2015: https://t.co/O13atHLPfV pic.twitter.com/c5eHS2LXfX — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 18, 2019

The site, which began in 2003, was a social media giant for years and acted as a huge presence for bands. Due to a botched server migration back in 2015 MySpace actually lost all their music that predated that migration quite some time ago. They admitted as much last summer on their FAQs.

In total, over 50 million songs were lost, but it wasn't widely noticed for quite some time.

