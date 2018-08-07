All 'Harry Potter' Movies To Return To Theaters For One Week And You Can See Them For Cheap

August 7, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Entertainment

Cinemark is preparing to give Harry Potter fans a reason to celebrate. They're hosting a Wizarding World XD Week from August 31 - September 6 where they will show all eight Harry Potter films plus 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them'. Oh, and it'll only cost $5 each to see them.

A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles like a keychain, badge, and cup that's refillable at Cinemark locations for the rest of 2018. You can pick up your festival pass & reserve your seats starting August 25.

To buy tix and see participating theaters head to Cinemark.com.

Cinemark theaters can be found in the following Bay Area cities:

  • Corte Madera
  • Danville
  • Daly City
  • Fremont
  • Hayward
  • Larkspur
  • Mill Valley
  • Milpitas
  • Napa
  • Novato
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Redwood City
  • Richmond
  • San Francisco
  • San Bruno
  • San Leandro
  • San Mateo
  • San Rafael
  • Union City
  • Vallejo
  • Walnut Creek

 

Tags: 
Harry Potter
Cinemark