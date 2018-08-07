All 'Harry Potter' Movies To Return To Theaters For One Week And You Can See Them For Cheap
Cinemark is preparing to give Harry Potter fans a reason to celebrate. They're hosting a Wizarding World XD Week from August 31 - September 6 where they will show all eight Harry Potter films plus 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them'. Oh, and it'll only cost $5 each to see them.
Grab your wands and your comfiest robes, a Harry Potter marathon is coming to Cinemark theaters at the end of the month.— CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) August 6, 2018
Tickets will cost just $5 per film. A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles.https://t.co/GfhIIjNF92
A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles like a keychain, badge, and cup that's refillable at Cinemark locations for the rest of 2018. You can pick up your festival pass & reserve your seats starting August 25.
To buy tix and see participating theaters head to Cinemark.com.
Cinemark theaters can be found in the following Bay Area cities:
- Corte Madera
- Danville
- Daly City
- Fremont
- Hayward
- Larkspur
- Mill Valley
- Milpitas
- Napa
- Novato
- Pleasant Hill
- Redwood City
- Richmond
- San Francisco
- San Bruno
- San Leandro
- San Mateo
- San Rafael
- Union City
- Vallejo
- Walnut Creek