All 'Harry Potter' Movies To Return To Theaters For One Week And You Can See Them For Cheap

Cinemark is preparing to give Harry Potter fans a reason to celebrate. They're hosting a Wizarding World XD Week from August 31 - September 6 where they will show all eight Harry Potter films plus 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them'. Oh, and it'll only cost $5 each to see them.

Grab your wands and your comfiest robes, a Harry Potter marathon is coming to Cinemark theaters at the end of the month.

A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles like a keychain, badge, and cup that's refillable at Cinemark locations for the rest of 2018. You can pick up your festival pass & reserve your seats starting August 25.

To buy tix and see participating theaters head to Cinemark.com.

Cinemark theaters can be found in the following Bay Area cities: