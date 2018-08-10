All The Free Events At San Franciscos New Rooftop Park

The new 5.4 acre rooftop Salesforce park is set to open on Saturday August 11 with a grand opening block party from 12 -4 PM, but that's not the only free event happening up on the roof. There's lot more to look forward to this fall.

- Every Wednesday at 5 PM beginning August 15 there will be the [email protected] Concert series featuring performances in the park's main plaza. Get the lineup here.

- Every Thursday there will be the Thursdays On Vinyl series featuring Bay Area Cold Cutz spinning old school tracks (August 23 - October 25)

- Free Silent Discos from 7-9 PM on August 16 & October 31.

- Swing Dancing Lessons on August 17, September 21, & October 16 (7-9 PM)

- Lunchbox Music: Free acoustic performances every Friday from 12-1PM (August 17 - October 26)

- "A Midsummer Night's Dream" October 13 & 14 (2-4 PM)

There will also be a variety of events that focus on fitness & wellness, arts & culture, and children's activities. For a full list head to Fun Cheap SF.

The park is located atop the new Salesforce Transit Center at 1st and Minna and can be accessed by following signage to the "Central Plaza". You'll need to take elevators, or escalators up to the park until the gondola system is ready.