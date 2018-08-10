All The Free Events At San Franciscos New Rooftop Park
The new 5.4 acre rooftop Salesforce park is set to open on Saturday August 11 with a grand opening block party from 12 -4 PM, but that's not the only free event happening up on the roof. There's lot more to look forward to this fall.
Salesforce Tower soars above the 5.4-acre Salesforce Park, offering direct access on the tower’s fifth floor. Salesforce Park is both an amenity for the citizens of San Francisco and the residents and employees of the neighboring buildings, several of which have direct access to the green space. The public park is landscaped with a variety of Bay Area ecologies and features gathering spaces, places for quiet repose, a restaurant, a children’s playground, and a sprawling lawn with an 800-person capacity natural amphitheater. Photo ©Steelblue #salesforcepark #salesforcetransitcenter #sanfrancisco #publicpark #urbandesign #rooftoppark #architecture #design #pelliclarkepelli @salesforcetransitcenter @salesforcetower
- Every Wednesday at 5 PM beginning August 15 there will be the [email protected] Concert series featuring performances in the park's main plaza. Get the lineup here.
- Every Thursday there will be the Thursdays On Vinyl series featuring Bay Area Cold Cutz spinning old school tracks (August 23 - October 25)
- Free Silent Discos from 7-9 PM on August 16 & October 31.
- Swing Dancing Lessons on August 17, September 21, & October 16 (7-9 PM)
- Lunchbox Music: Free acoustic performances every Friday from 12-1PM (August 17 - October 26)
- "A Midsummer Night's Dream" October 13 & 14 (2-4 PM)
There will also be a variety of events that focus on fitness & wellness, arts & culture, and children's activities. For a full list head to Fun Cheap SF.
Grand Opening Aug. 11. #SalesforcePark is for the public: open-air amphitheater, gardens, trails, grassy areas, and a children’s play space - with a restaurant and cafe to come . . #streetsofsf #sanfrancisco #sf #onlyinsf #publicpark #children #bayarea #wildbayarea #bayarea #park #rooftop #sfviews #sflove #ilovesf #downtownsf #streetsofsanfrancisco #sfphotography #sflife #sanfrancitizens #alwayssf #igerssf #citybythebay #sfguide #sfeveryday #sfliving
The park is located atop the new Salesforce Transit Center at 1st and Minna and can be accessed by following signage to the "Central Plaza". You'll need to take elevators, or escalators up to the park until the gondola system is ready.