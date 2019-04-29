All Of The Bay Area Shows You Can Get Into For $20 During National Concert Week
Live Nation will once again celebrate National Concert Week by giving us $20 tickets (with no fees!) to some of the year's biggest Bay Area shows at venues like Shoreline, Concord Pavilion, SAP Center, Chase Center, and Oracle Arena.
The 3 day countdown to National Concert Week starts now! -- Who will you go see!? -- Watch our story for more details!
The promotion begins at 9 AM (PST) on Wednesday May 1st and concludes at 11:59 PM on Tuesday May 7th. Head here to get tickets & here are all of the shows that will be part of the deal (by venue):
Participating shows (while supplies last):
Shoreline:
Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green – June 7th
Train and The Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone – June 15th
Wu Tang Clan with Eric B and Rakim, De La Soul, The Pharcyde – June 22nd
Santana with The Doobie Brothers – June 26th
Pitbull with Fat Joe and Baby Bash – June 28th
Hootie & The Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies – June 29th
Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon – July 16th
Rascal Flatts with Jordan Davis and Morgan Evans – July 25th
Flatbush Zombies with Joey Bada$$ and more – July 28th
Impractical Jokers – August 4th
Chris Young with Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen – August 8th
Mary J. Blige and Nas – August 14th
Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston – August 24th
Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida – August 30
Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds – August 31st
El Puro Party with Don Omar and more – September 1st
Korn and Alice in Chains – September 4th
Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi, Caylee Hammack and Hot Country Knights – September 7th
Kidz Bop Kids – September 8th
Cake and Ben Folds – September 13th
Zac Brown Band – September 20th
Bryan Adams – September 21st
Concord Pavilion:
Florence + The Machine with Christine and the Queens – May 15th
KBLX Stone Soul Concerts with Maxwell, Ledisi, Maze feat. Frankie Beverly, Cameo and more – May 25thand May 26th
Femme It Forward with Brandy, Monica, Mya, Amerie, Keri Hilson and Lil Mo – July 20
50th Anniversary Concord Jazz Festival – August 3rd
Bush, Live and Our Lady Peace – August 7th
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie – August 8th
Heart with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle King – September 6th
Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Diamante and more – September 18th
Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – October 12th
SAP Center:
New Kids on the Block with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffani – May 29th
Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G – June 15th
Gloria Trevi – November 8th
Oracle Arena:
Pentatonix with Rachel Platten – May 11th
Chase Center:
The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella – November 29th