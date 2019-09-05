All Bay Area Bridges To Transition To Cashless Tolls

September 5, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

In an efforr to ease traffic congestion at the Bay Area's seven state-run bridges the Metropolitan Transportation Commission approved a $4 million contract this week for consultation services that will help end cash tolls for each bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge adopted the cashless system back in 2013 with FasTrak being needed to cross tolls, or you're billed in the mail at a slightly higher price than FasTrak users.

The transition process could take up to five years with the Bay Bridge transition process likely taking the longest among the non-Golden Gate Bay Area bridges 

The MTC noted that toll takers who will no longer have to work the booths are CalTrans employees who will receive other jobs within the company.

Tags: 
Bay Area
Bridge Tolls