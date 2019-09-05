All Bay Area Bridges To Transition To Cashless Tolls

In an efforr to ease traffic congestion at the Bay Area's seven state-run bridges the Metropolitan Transportation Commission approved a $4 million contract this week for consultation services that will help end cash tolls for each bridge.

The hope is to speed up the flow of traffic and save money on operations at the 7 state-run bridges in the #BayArea

However, that smoother flow of traffic comes at a cost. @CaltransHQ says roughly 200 toll takers' jobs will be eliminated @MTCBATA https://t.co/45TOa9xv4a — KTVU (@KTVU) September 5, 2019

The Golden Gate Bridge adopted the cashless system back in 2013 with FasTrak being needed to cross tolls, or you're billed in the mail at a slightly higher price than FasTrak users.

The transition process could take up to five years with the Bay Bridge transition process likely taking the longest among the non-Golden Gate Bay Area bridges

The MTC noted that toll takers who will no longer have to work the booths are CalTrans employees who will receive other jobs within the company.