A Reboot of 80s TV Series 'ALF' Is Being Developed

August 1, 2018
Per The Hollywood Reporter Warner Bros. is busy working on a reboot of 80s TV series, 'ALF'. 

The original sitcom ran from 1986-1990 and revolved around the fuzzy alien, ALF. Now for the reboot the show's original writers will be back & will have ALF returning to Earth surrounded by new characters & a new family.

No networks are currently attached to the project, but expect to hear more on this as it develops. Hopefully ALF won't try to eat any cats this time.

