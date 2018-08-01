A Reboot of 80s TV Series 'ALF' Is Being Developed

Per The Hollywood Reporter Warner Bros. is busy working on a reboot of 80s TV series, 'ALF'.

The reboot, starring the friendly alien who lands in the home of a middle-class family, would reportedly focus on #ALF returning to earth, with a new family and new characters. Original writers Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco are attached https://t.co/VpdhRl5wRY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 1, 2018

The original sitcom ran from 1986-1990 and revolved around the fuzzy alien, ALF. Now for the reboot the show's original writers will be back & will have ALF returning to Earth surrounded by new characters & a new family.

No networks are currently attached to the project, but expect to hear more on this as it develops. Hopefully ALF won't try to eat any cats this time.