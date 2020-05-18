Alcohol Service On Sidewalks And Parking Lots To Be Allowed In California

Months after you could begin ordering alcohol to go & for pick-up, California's Alcoholic Beverage Control is likely expanding alcohol service for restaurants to sidewalks and parking lots. This expansion comes as Berkeley, San Francisco, San Jose and other cities around the Bay Area and state explore shutting down city streets to turn them into socially-distant friendly outdoor dining areas for restaurants.

California will allow expanded alcohol service on sidewalks and parking lots https://t.co/iYFDSkf2jG pic.twitter.com/BUQHw2ES8w — Eater LA (@eaterla) May 18, 2020

Here's what businesses will be required to do in order to serve alcohol on sidewalks, parking lots & public throughfares that are restricted to public access:

Submit a diagram of the proposed temporary area

Get approval from local law enforcement.

It only applies to ABC licensed establishments in counties where temporary stay-at-home orders have been lifted.

Businesses must have a license to sell alcohol on their premises & must serve food, as well.

This is part of the ABC's Temporary Catering Authorization, which aims to help businesses get back to pre-pandemic revenue levels as social distancing protocols remain in place.