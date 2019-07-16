Alaskan Air Mass Puts Chill On Summer Weather Around Bay Area Tuesday

It's not even Fogust in yet, but things were breezy & dreary around much of the Bay Area on Tuesday morning. The reason was a cool air mass from Alaska sat off the coast this morning causing the unusual conditions.

Weather around the Bay Area will be warmer on Wednesday and back in the 80s for inland areas later this week as things stay cool by the coast.

San Francisco could see mornings like today's through the rest of the week.