Alanis Morissette Reschedules 'Jagged Little Pill' Concord Date For Summer 2021

Originally set to play Concord Pavilion on June 5, 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album 'Jagged Little Pill,' Alanis Morissette has rescheduled her tour for summer 2021 & will now play Concord on August 3, 2021.

As Jagged Little Pill hits 25 years, Alanis Morissette has announced a new LP and the rescheduled 2021 dates of her big tour: https://t.co/z8NQ9IFKOu pic.twitter.com/t88f7vKRx4 — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) June 18, 2020

Garbage & Liz Phair are still set to open and all tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled ones.

A deluxe edition of 'Jagged Little Pill' will be released on June 26, 2020 and feaure live versions of songs from the album recorded in London this past March.